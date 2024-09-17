The online streaming giant will show one match per week in the Champions League. It boasts the first pick of Tuesday evening games in 2024/25 as part of the new deal. All other games will be shown live on TNT Sports and discovery+.

The selections have been made for the first few match weeks of the competition, with more to come once the tournament heats up. Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City will each be shown on the platform before Christmas.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to Champions League football live on Amazon Prime Video.

Champions League on Amazon Prime Video

All UK time. Subject to change.

Tuesday 17th September

AC Milan v Liverpool (8pm) Amazon Prime Video

Tuesday 1st October

Arsenal v PSG (8pm) Amazon Prime Video

Tuesday 22nd October

Arsenal v Shakhtar Donetsk (8pm) Amazon Prime Video

Tuesday 5th November

Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen (8pm) Amazon Prime Video

Tuesday 26th November

Man City v Feyenoord (8pm) Amazon Prime Video

More TBC.

Champions League TV rights 2024/25

TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video share the live broadcasting rights for the Champions League in 2024/25.

If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

Amazon Prime Video will broadcast one highlight match per round of Champions League fixtures this season.

Amazon's football coverage is available to stream on the Amazon Prime Video website and app – all you need is an account.

New customers can sign up for a free Amazon Prime 30-day free trial – which usually costs £8.99 per month – and you can watch all of the football shown on the platform.

You can also catch Champions League highlights on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer.

