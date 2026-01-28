The League Phase of the Champions League 2025/26 is set for a thrilling finale on Wednesday evening.

Ad

Kicking off at 8pm UK time, the final round of fixtures sees all 36 clubs in action simultaneously as the battle to reach the knockout stages reaches its conclusion.

The top eight teams in the table will qualify directly for the last 16, while the sides that finish between ninth and 24th will head into the two-legged play-off round.

Some teams at the top or bottom, including Arsenal, already know their fate but many still have work to do on what could be a wild evening in Europe's premier club competition.

Six Premier League clubs – Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City, Chelsea, Newcastle United, and Tottenham – earned a place in the League Phase and all six are heading for the knockout stages.

But how can they secure one of the much-revered top-eight spots on Wednesday evening?

RadioTimes.com breaks down the Champions League 2025/26 qualification permutations for each of the Premier League clubs in the competition.

Arsenal (1st)

v Kairat Almaty (36th) at Emirates Stadium

Bukayo Saka. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal are guaranteed to finish in the top eight and have subsequently booked their spot in the last 16 of the Champions League.

The Gunners have been the dominant force in the competition this term and are top of the League Phase table with 21 points, having won seven from seven.

A point would guarantee them first place but anything less than a convincing victory against bottom-club Kairat Almaty would be considered a failure for Mikel Arteta's side.

Liverpool (4th)

v Qarabag FK (18th) at Anfield

Virgil van Dijk. Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have already qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League but head into the final round of League Phase fixtures hunting a top-eight spot and qualification straight to the last 16.

The Reds are fourth, with 15 points, meaning their fate is in their own hands. A win against Qarabag FK would guarantee them a spot in the top four, which would mean the second leg of their quarter-final, should they make it, is at home.

A point could be enough to finish in the top eight, as could a defeat, but in both circumstances, they would need results elsewhere to go their way.

Qarabag, who are second in the Azerbaijani Premier League, have plenty to play for as they still have work to do to clinch their place in the knockout stages.

Tottenham (5th)

v Eintracht Frankfurt (33rd) at Deutsche Bank Park

Dom Solanke. (Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

The Champions League has been a respite for Thomas Frank and Tottenham this term, with a spot in the knockouts already secure.

Spurs are fifth, on 14 points, meaning a win guarantees them a top-eight finish and could see them rise into the top four should Liverpool or Real Madrid slip up.

A draw with Eintracht Frankfurt may be enough to finish eighth or higher but would leave them reliant on other results.

The Bundesliga club cannot qualify for the knockout stages and head into Wednesday's game led by interim boss Dennis Schmitt after the recent sacking of Dino Toppmöller.

Newcastle (7th)

v PSG (6th) at Parc des Princes

Yoane Wissa. (Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Newcastle have played their best football in the Champions League this season and have qualified for the knockout stages.

The Mags are one of eight clubs on 13 points and sit seventh in the League Phase table, thanks to their +10 goal difference.

That goal difference advantage means the winner of their game against PSG, who are above them in the table on goals scored, would be all but guaranteed a place in the top eight.

A point could be enough for both sides, should results elsewhere go their way, but defeat would surely mean Newcastle head into the play-off round – albeit as one of the seeded teams and with the second leg of their tie at St James' Park.

Chelsea (8th)

v Napoli (25th) at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

Chelsea duo Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez. Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Chelsea sit eighth in the League Phase table, on 13 points, ahead of their trip to Serie A champions Napoli, who are led by former Blues boss Antonio Conte.

A win alone may not be enough for Liam Rosenior's side, who may also be reliant on a goal difference swing.

A draw would likely see them drop lower than eighth, depending on results elsewhere, while defeat is expected to mean they head into the play-off round as one of the seeded teams, with a home second leg guaranteed.

To make things even trickier for Chelsea, Napoli are 25th in the table and need a result – potentially a draw but ideally a win – to reach the knockout stages.

Man City (11th)

v Galatasaray (17th) at Etihad Stadium

Pep Guardiola. Photo by Alberto Gardin/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Last weekend's shock defeat at FK Bodø/Glimt has left Man City on the outside of the top eight, looking in.

Their place in the knockout stages is secure but Pep Guardiola's side will be desperate to avoid the play-off round, where they were beaten by Real Madrid last season.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

A draw is not expected be enough for 11th-place Man City, one of the eight-strong pack on 13 points, who likely need a win and a goal difference swing to sneak back into the top eight.

There will be some familiar faces in Galatasaray's ranks, with Leroy Sane and Ilkay Gundogan returning to the Etihad. The Turkish club have not yet clinched their place in the knockout stages and need a result if they are to finish as one of the seeded sides.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.