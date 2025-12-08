Well, you can't say tunnel interviews are no longer relevant. Mohamed Salah has lit the touchpaper on the biggest football story of the year and set the agenda for the January transfer window to come.

Ad

The star Liverpool forward reacted to questioning from journalists in the mixed zone following the Reds' disappointing 3-3 draw with Leeds at Elland Road. Salah was an unused substitute on the night, his third consecutive match starting on the bench.

After the game, Salah declared: "I'm very, very disappointed to be fair. I have done so much for this club down the years and especially last season. Now I'm sitting on the bench and I don't know why. It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame."

He also added: "I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager and all of a sudden, we don't have any relationship. I don't know why, but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn't want me in the club."

Reading between the lines, a rift appears to have opened up between Salah and under-pressure boss Arne Slot, casting doubt over whether Salah will travel to face Inter Milan in the Champions League during midweek.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the latest news surrounding Mohamed Salah as he faces missing out on a European adventure.

Will Mo Salah play for Liverpool against Inter Milan in the Champions League?

The latest reports suggest Mohamed Salah will not play against Inter Milan – and is not even part of the travelling squad for the match despite no apparent injury issues.

The Sun claims that he arrived for training on Monday at 9:30am as usual with a number of photos showing Salah laughing and joking with his teammates during the session.

The decision to drop Salah from the squad was made by the Liverpool hierarchy, not Arne Slot, according to The Guardian. The report states that Slot has supported the move.

Liverpool face Brighton in the Premier League at the weekend. Though not confirmed, it seems unlikely Salah will be selected for that encounter, the final match before he departs for the Africa Cup of Nations competition which runs into mid-January.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.