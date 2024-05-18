They are now just one title behind Rangers (55) in their battle to become the most successful team in Scotland.

Rodgers's side have dominated this season, with Celtic winning 28 of their 37 games ahead of the St Mirren clash, while also scoring a league-best 92 goals.

Celtic will enjoy Saturday's party atmosphere before getting back to business and turning their attention to their Scottish Cup final showdown against Rangers on Saturday 25th May in the latest Old Firm.

St Mirren, meanwhile, are guaranteed to finish fifth in the Scottish Premiership this season, which is a slight improvement on finishing sixth last campaign.

Stephen Robinson's side come into the Celtic clash on the back of their 2-2 home draw against Hearts on Wednesday evening.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic v St Mirren on TV and online.

When is Celtic v St Mirren?

Celtic v St Mirren will take place on Saturday 18th May 2024.

Celtic v St Mirren kick-off time

Celtic v St Mirren will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Celtic v St Mirren on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 11:30am.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Celtic v St Mirren online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

Celtic v St Mirren odds

