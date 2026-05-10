Celtic and Rangers face off in the final Old Firm derby of the season on Sunday with both sides chasing Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts.

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It's a must-win for both teams. Anything but a victory would end Rangers' title hopes, while Celtic must secure three points to potentially set up a decider as they host Hearts on the final day of the season.

Hearts look set to end Celtic and Rangers' dominance as Derek McInnes's men hope to become the first team outside of the big two to win the title since 1985.

Celtic, who also have the Scottish Cup final against Dunfermline to look forward to, have won their last five in all competitions and scored 14 times in that period.

Rangers, meanwhile, have had a horror couple of weeks. Danny Röhl's side lost 3-2 at home against Motherwell before their damning 2-1 loss at Hearts on Monday to leave them a major outsider in the Scottish Premiership title race.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic v Rangers on TV and online.

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When is Celtic v Rangers?

Celtic v Rangers will take place on Sunday 10 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Celtic v Rangers kick-off time

Celtic v Rangers will kick off at 12pm.

What TV channel is Celtic v Rangers on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

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How to live stream Celtic v Rangers online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£27.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Celtic v Rangers on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

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