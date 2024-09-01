With second-place Aberdeen set to play Ross County on Saturday, the Dons could have pinched top spot by the time the Glasgow rivals kick off on Sunday, but Rangers will know that their best hope of stopping the Hoops reaching the much-revered number 55 will be to get their own hands on the silverware.

Though an opening day draw against Hearts and defeat in the Champions League qualifiers was far from the ideal start to the season, Philippe Clement's side have put those disappointments behind them in recent weeks with a 2-0 League Cup victory over St Johnstone and a 6-0 hammering of Ross County.

That means they'll take plenty of confidence into Sunday's Old Firm clash, which will be worth more than just local bragging rights.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic v Rangers on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Celtic v Rangers?

Celtic v Rangers will take place on Sunday 1st September 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Celtic v Rangers kick-off time

Celtic v Rangers will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Celtic v Rangers on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11:30am.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Celtic v Rangers online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Celtic v Rangers on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland.

BBC Radio Scotland is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Celtic v Rangers odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Celtic (3/5) Draw (31/10) Rangers (4/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.