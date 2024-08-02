The Northern Irish boss will be expected to compete on all domestic fronts again this term and to improve on recent European showings, with Celtic finishing bottom of their Champions League group last season.

It's been a quiet summer so far in the transfer market, but some eye-catching pre-season results, including wins against Man City and Chelsea out in the US, will have the home support excited about what the 2024/25 campaign could hold.

Kilmarnock will be hoping to hand them an early disappointment as they look to build on their impressive fourth-placed finish last season.

More like this

Sunday's visitors were relegated out of the Scottish Premiership in 2021 but bounced straight back up, and have been on an upward trajectory since.

They proved a thorn in Celtic's side last season, beating them in both the league and Scottish League Cup while also holding them to a draw at Celtic Park in February, which will give them hope of starting their season off with a bang.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic v Kilmarnock on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Celtic v Kilmarnock?

Celtic v Kilmarnock will take place on Sunday 4th August 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Celtic v Kilmarnock kick-off time

Celtic v Kilmarnock will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Celtic v Kilmarnock on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Celtic v Kilmarnock online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Celtic v Kilmarnock on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland.

BBC Radio Scotland is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Celtic v Kilmarnock odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Celtic (1/6) Draw (6/1) Kilmarnock (16/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.