Ange Postecoglou's side lifted the Scottish League Cup trophy in February after beating bitter rivals Rangers in the final before romping to the Scottish Premiership crown.

Celtic are bidding to complete the domestic treble when they face Championship club Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park.

The Bhoys, who have seen off three Premiership rivals en route to the final, are the most successful side in the history of the Scottish Cup with 40 titles.

Inverness have been a bit of a bogey team for Celtic in the Scottish Cup in the 21st century after famous wins against the Glasgow giants in 2000, 2003 and 2015 - the first of which sparked the infamous 'Super Caley go ballistic as Celtic are atrocious' headline.

Thistle have made the most of being handed a second chance in the competition after a 2-0 defeat to Queen's Park in round four was declared void because their Championship rivals fielded an ineligible player.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic v Inverness CT on TV and online.

When is Celtic v Inverness CT?

Celtic v Inverness CT will take place on Saturday 3rd June 2023.

Celtic v Inverness CT kick-off time

Celtic v Inverness CT will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Celtic v Inverness CT on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One Scotland from 5pm.

Alternatively, you can catch the match live on Viaplay Sports 1, formerly Premier Sports, from 5:25pm. Viaplay Sports can be added to new and existing Virgin Media and Sky TV packages with a monthly or annual subscription.

How to live stream Celtic v Inverness CT online

You can also live stream the Scottish Cup final via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Alternatively, Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Listen to Celtic v Inverness CT on radio

You can listen to live coverage of the Scottish Cup final on BBC Radio Scotland.

BBC Radio Scotland is available on DAB radio, FM 92.5–94.7, and AM 810 kHz - or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio Scotland online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Celtic v Inverness CT prediction

