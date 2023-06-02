The Bhoys romped to the Scottish Premiership crown and lifted the first piece of silverware on offer when getting the better of Rangers in the Scottish League Cup final in February.

Championship club Inverness Caledonian Thistle stand in the way of Celtic completing the domestic treble when the two teams meet in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park.

Celtic are sweating on hotshot Kyogo Furuhashi, who appeared to pick up an injury in last weekend's 5-0 thrashing of Aberdeen, and defender Cameron Carter-Vickers is unavailable after knee surgery.

Ange Postecoglou has been linked with the managerial vacancy at Tottenham and Celtic fans will be praying this is not the 57 year old's final game in charge.

Inverness, who beat Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-finals before going on to lift the trophy for the first time in 2015, have not played since a 2-1 defeat to Ayr at the start of May - and will look to top scorer Billy McKay to fire them to a famous victory.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Celtic v Inverness CT.

When is Celtic v Inverness CT?

Celtic v Inverness CT will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 3rd June 2023.

Celtic v Inverness CT team news

Celtic predicted line-up: Hart; Johnston, Iwata, Starfelt, Taylor; McGregor, Hatate, O'Riley; Jota, Furuhashi, Abada

Inverness CT predicted line-up: Ridgers; Duffy, Devine, Deas, Harper; Henderson, Allardice, Welsh, Shaw; MacKay; McKay

Celtic v Inverness CT prediction

Despite Inverness Caledonian Thistle being Celtic's bogey team in the Scottish Cup, it would be a massive shock if the Championship club are able to pull off another David and Goliath-style victory.

The vast expanse of the Hampden Park pitch should provide the treble-chasers the perfect opportunity to play their expansive game and get the ball into the final third for the likes of Kyogo Furuhashi and Jota to finish off chances.

Inverness have had a month to prepare and could frustrate Celtic for a while if Billy Dodds has got his tactics spot on, although Celtic's class and fitness should prove too much.

Our prediction: Celtic 3-0 Inverness CT (14/1 at bet365)

Celtic v Inverness CT odds

Celtic (7/2) Draw (11/4) Inverness CT (8/11)

