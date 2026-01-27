Celtic host Europa League strugglers FC Utrecht in the final round of League Phase fixtures on Thursday.

The Hoops are 24th in the table, which means a win would be enough to guarantee their place in the knockout stages of Europe's second-tier club competition and anything less could see them miss out.

Martin O'Neill's return to the dugout has helped to stabilise the Old Firm outfit but he will have been left frustrated after seeing his side surrender leads in their last two games.

It looks like a good time to welcome the visitors, who are a club in crisis. Utrecht have not won since November and fell to their fourth consecutive defeat on the weekend, which ended with head coach Ron Jans confronting furious fans.

The Eredivisie club have fallen short of the knockout stages after taking just one point from their seven Europa League games this term.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic v FC Utrecht on TV and online.

When is Celtic v FC Utrecht?

Celtic v FC Utrecht will take place on Thursday 29th January 2026.

Celtic v FC Utrecht kick-off time

Celtic v FC Utrecht will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Celtic v FC Utrecht on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 4 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Celtic v FC Utrecht online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Celtic v FC Utrecht on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

