What channel is Celtic v Falkirk Scottish League Cup match on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time
Check out how to watch Celtic v Falkirk in the Scottish League Cup, including TV channel, radio coverage and kick-off time.
Scottish League Cup quarter-final weekend wraps up at Celtic Park as Brendan Rodgers's side host Championship leaders Falkirk on Sunday afternoon.
Celtic have made a flawless start to the new domestic season – winning five from five to rise to the top of the Scottish Premiership and brushing aside Hibs to reach the last eight of this competition after entering it late due to their European qualification.
The hosts are chasing another Scottish treble this term, and may have extra motivation in the League Cup given last season's early exit.
Falkirk have grand ambitions of their own in 2024/25, and have made a strong start to their quest for back-to-back promotions.
John McGlynn's side finally got out of League One last term after five years of trying, and sit top of the second tier – with five wins from five in the league.
They finished top of their League Cup group before shocking Scottish Premiership side Hearts in the last round, but now go in search of an even greater scalp.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic v Falkirk on TV and online.
When is Celtic v Falkirk?
Celtic v Falkirk will take place on Sunday 22nd September 2024.
Celtic v Falkirk kick-off time
Celtic v Falkirk will kick off at 3pm.
What TV channel is Celtic v Falkirk on?
The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 1.
Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online.
How to live stream Celtic v Falkirk online
You can watch the match on Premier Sports Player.
Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.
Listen to Celtic v Falkirk on radio
You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland.
BBC Radio Scotland is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio Scotland online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.
Celtic v Falkirk odds
bet365 odds: Celtic (1/10) Draw (8/1) Falkirk (12/1)
