Celtic have been on the wrong end of major cup shocks in the past, as defeats to Clyde in 2006 and Inverness Caledonian Thistle in 2000 are the stuff of Scottish football folklore.

Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers could name a strong XI, as the winter break means his side have not been in competitive action for 19 days, and £3 million January signing Nicolas Kühn might be handed a debut.

Buckie Thistle, who boast world-famous author Stephen King as a fan, head to Glasgow in flying form having won their last eight league games, the latest being a 3-2 success at Huntly last weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic v Buckie Thistle on TV and online.

When is Celtic v Buckie Thistle?

Celtic v Buckie Thistle will take place on Sunday 21st January 2024.

Celtic v Buckie Thistle kick-off time

Celtic v Buckie Thistle will kick off at 4pm.

What TV channel is Celtic v Buckie Thistle on?

You can watch the game live on Viaplay Sports 1, formerly Premier Sports, from 3:30pm. Viaplay Sports can be added to new and existed Virgin Media and Sky TV packages with a monthly or annual subscription.

How to live stream Celtic v Buckie Thistle online

Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Listen to Celtic v Buckie Thistle on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland, which is available on DAB radio, FM 92.5–94.7, and AM 810 kHz or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio Scotland online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Celtic v Buckie Thistle odds

