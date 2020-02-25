They were steaming into contention before recording just one win in their last five games and will be desperately to establish their place among the top teams.

Cardiff aren’t far off the play-off reckoning, they’re seven points away from third despite sitting in 10th, but it would require consistency and ruthlessness from their frontmen to secure an unlikely spot.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Cardiff v Nottingham Forest game on TV and online.

What time is Cardiff v Nottingham Forest?

Cardiff v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 25th February 2020.

How to watch Cardiff v Nottingham Forest on TV

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:00pm.

Sky customers can individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Cardiff v Nottingham Forest online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Cardiff had a golden run of games to boost their play-off chances, and they’ve failed to make the most of it.

They took just one point from Wigan and Stoke in their last two games, and now they face Forest, Brentford, Leeds, Preston and Bristol City in the coming weeks.

Forest need to produce a big performance, but this is a real chance for them to put pressure on the chasing pack around them.

Prediction: Cardiff 1-2 Nottingham Forest