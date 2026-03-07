The winner of Cardiff City and Lincoln City's Saturday lunchtime showdown in the Welsh capital will finish the weekend as the League One leaders.

Just a point splits the pair, who have pulled clear at the top of the third tier and are on course for promotion to the Championship.

Cardiff bounced back from their Plymouth thumping in style with a 4-0 win over Doncaster last weekend and will have a point to prove against the Imps.

Lincoln have been a bogey team for the Bluebirds, who have lost six of their last seven games against them and were beaten 2-1 in the reverse fixture in December.

Michael Skubala's side have reeled in the League One frontrunners and now arrive at the Cardiff City Stadium aiming to snap their home streak and knock them off top spot.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Cardiff City v Lincoln City on TV and online.

When is Cardiff City v Lincoln City?

Cardiff City v Lincoln City will take place on Saturday 7 March 2026.

Cardiff City v Lincoln City kick-off time

Cardiff City v Lincoln City will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Cardiff City v Lincoln City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Cardiff City v Lincoln City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Cardiff City v Lincoln City on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

