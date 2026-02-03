Burton Albion face Doncaster Rovers in a League One relegation six-pointer on Tuesday evening.

The rearranged game at the Pirelli Stadium looks set to be pivotal in the third-tier survival battle, where things could not be tighter. Just three points separate Northampton in 23rd from Blackpool in 16th.

Burton head into the game after a confidence-boosting 2-2 draw with League One leaders Cardiff on the weekend, which left them below the dotted line on goal difference.

Doncaster are one point and one place lower in the table, having seen their four-match unbeaten run come to an end in a 1-0 loss away at Bradford City on Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burton v Doncaster on TV and online.

When is Burton v Doncaster?

Burton v Doncaster will take place on Tuesday 3rd February 2026.

Burton v Doncaster kick-off time

Burton v Doncaster will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Burton v Doncaster on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Burton v Doncaster online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Burton v Doncaster on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

