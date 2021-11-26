What channel is Burnley v Tottenham Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham Hotspur Football Club. Sometimes you just have to shake your head and say nothing.

Spurs fell to a calamitous 2-1 defeat against Slovenian side Mura in the Europa Conference League last night after Ryan Sessegnon was sent off.

If Antonio Conte didn’t realise the enormity of the task on his hands, he will now.

Tottenham travel to face Burnley in the Premier League this weekend and will hope Harry Kane can reproduce his form against continental sides for club and country in the top flight.

Kane found the net against Mura and scored seven goals in two games for England during the break, but hasn’t scored against British opposition since their clash with Newcastle over five weeks ago.

Burnley will hope the floodgates remain sealed when Kane and the gang arrive at Turf Moor. They remain in the bottom three but a four-game unbeaten run has given them hope that the tide is turning.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Burnley v Tottenham?

Burnley v Tottenham will take place on Sunday 28th November 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Burnley v Tottenham will kick off at 2pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Chelsea v Man Utd on Sunday evening.

What TV channel is Burnley v Tottenham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Burnley v Tottenham online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams’ official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Burnley v Tottenham team news

Burnley predicted XI: TBC

Tottenham predicted XI: TBC

Burnley v Tottenham odds

bet365 odds: Burnley (13/5) Draw (5/2) Tottenham (21/20)

Our prediction: Burnley v Tottenham

Tottenham are an enigma, but nobody expected Conte to simply walk in and fix all of their problems. It will take time and patience to restore Spurs among the elite teams.

As ever, it really does all boil down to Kane and Son Heung Min. If they begin to replicate their form of last season, Spurs will fly.

Burnley will dig in typically deep here and they’d be right to do so. Spurs have struggled to break teams down this season, but hope remains that some day, just some day, Kane and Son will find their groove again. This weekend?

Our prediction: Burnley 0-1 Tottenham (15/2 at bet365)

