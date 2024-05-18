A win on Sunday would be the ideal way for Burnley to sign off in the Premier League, and could see them move above Luton Town into 18th, meaning they would finish the highest of the three sides that came up last term, as long as Fulham beat the Hatters at Kenilworth Road.

Forest were one of the sides scrapping it out with the Clarets in the relegation battle but, despite a points deduction, they have already secured their place in the Premier League for 2024/25 – with the appointment of Nuno Espírito Santo in December having the desired effect.

They cannot climb any higher than 17th on the final day, so it would be no surprise to see Nuno blood some of the Reds' rising stars with a view to next season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley v Nottingham Forest on TV and online.

When is Burnley v Nottingham Forest?

Burnley v Nottingham Forest will take place on Sunday 19th May 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Burnley v Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Burnley v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 4pm.

What TV channel is Burnley v Nottingham Forest on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is Burnley v Nottingham Forest available to live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Burnley v Nottingham Forest on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Nottingham.

BBC Radio Nottingham is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages – local restrictions will apply. You cannot listen to the game online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

How to watch Burnley v Nottingham Forest in the USA

You can watch Burnley v Nottingham Forest live on Peacock at 11am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

