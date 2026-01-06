Darren Fletcher takes charge of Manchester United for Wednesday's trip to face Burnley at Turf Moor in the Premier League.

The Scot has been appointed as the Red Devils' interim boss following the sacking of Ruben Amorim, who departed with the side sixth in the table after a fallout with the club chiefs.

Fletcher is expected to shake things up and move away from the 3-4-3 formation that Amorim stuck stubbornly to, though injuries and absences mean his options are severely limited.

Burnley will look to take advantage of the chaos at Man Utd as they search for a first victory since October. Nine losses in the 11 games since their last win have the Clarets in the relegation zone and facing an uphill battle to avoid the drop.

Scott Parker has admitted his future is out of his hands and he could go the way of Amorim if he cannot turn the tide soon.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Burnley v Man Utd?

Burnley v Man Utd will take place on Wednesday 7th January 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Burnley v Man Utd kick-off time

Burnley v Man Utd will kick off at 8:15pm.

What TV channel is Burnley v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 6pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Burnley v Man Utd online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Burnley v Man Utd on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

