Manchester City can take full control of the Premier League title race with a win away at struggling Burnley on Wednesday evening.

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Pep Guardiola's side are three points back from leaders Arsenal after their pivotal victory over the Gunners on Sunday and will go top of the table if they can add another at Turf Moor.

Given how tight things are in the title race, Man City will want to make the most of the game against the Clarets to boost their goal difference.

Burnley have plenty to play for themselves as defeat on Wednesday evening would confirm their relegation to the Championship.

The hosts need a miracle to avoid the drop but Scott Parker will want his players to keep fighting and give the home fans something to shout about.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley v Man City on TV and online.

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When is Burnley v Man City?

Burnley v Man City will take place on Wednesday 22 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Burnley v Man City kick-off time

Burnley v Man City will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Burnley v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

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How to live stream Burnley v Man City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Burnley v Man City on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

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