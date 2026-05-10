Europa League finalists Aston Villa look to get their Premier League campaign back on track when they travel to relegated Burnley on Sunday.

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Unai Emery's team have slipped to fifth in the table following back-to-back defeats to Fulham and Tottenham – and they still need a result to rubber-stamp their place in next season's Champions League.

The Villa boss made plenty of changes against Spurs to cope with their congested fixture list. The move backfired as his side delivered a limp display and mustered a single shot on target against the relegation candidates. If the squad players are handed another chance, then Emery will, no doubt, expect more against one of the worst teams in the league.

Burnley, in danger of collecting the wooden spoon, have lost their last five matches and are winless in all competitions since the 3-2 victory at Crystal Palace in mid-February.

Clarets caretaker Mike Jackson is eager to give home fans something to cheer after admitting they have let down the Turf Moor faithful this term. All three points against Villa would do the trick.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley v Aston Villa on TV and online.

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When is Burnley v Aston Villa?

Burnley v Aston Villa will take place on Sunday 10 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Burnley v Aston Villa kick-off time

Burnley v Aston Villa will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Burnley v Aston Villa on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

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How to live stream Burnley v Aston Villa online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Burnley v Aston Villa on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

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