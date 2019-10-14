England fell to a shock 2-1 defeat in the Czech Republic on Friday night, meaning the two sides are tied at the top of the table, though England have a game in hand.

Gareth Southgate’s men beat Bulgaria 4-0 at Wembley earlier in the campaign.

Harry Kane scored a hat-trick while Raheem Sterling notched a goal in between to complete the rout.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Bulgaria v England game on TV and online.

What time is the Bulgaria v England game?

Bulgaria v England will kick off at 7:45pm on Monday 14th October 2019.

How to watch and live stream Bulgaria v England

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1.

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

England will be determined not to let complacency creep in and ruin their near-spotless qualifying campaign.

Sterling and Kane will hope to continue their hot-streaks at international level, while this is a perfect chance for Tammy Abraham, Jadon Sancho and other young guns to make an impact and forget the Czech defeat.

Prediction: Bulgaria 0-2 England