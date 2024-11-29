Fabian Hürzeler could barely have dreamt of a better start to his Brighton spell, and will fancy his chances of adding a ninth win in 16 games when his side welcome the relegation-battling Saints in the weekend opener.

Southampton pushed Liverpool close in the first game after the international break, but were sunk by individual errors and a late Mohamed Salah double – falling to a 10th defeat from 12 Premier League games since their return to the top flight.

Russell Martin's team are bottom of the table, four points adrift and five from safety, as a result, and he could not hide his disappointment after their latest loss – but he must now rally the troops for their trip to face the Seagulls.

When is Brighton v Southampton?

Brighton v Southampton will take place on Friday 29th November 2024.

Brighton v Southampton kick-off time

Brighton v Southampton will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Brighton v Southampton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 6pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Brighton v Southampton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Brighton v Southampton on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Advertisement Brighton v Southampton odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Brighton (21/50) Draw (7/2) Southampton (6/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

