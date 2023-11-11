Heckingbottom's side remain bottom of the Premier League but will hope that last weekend can be a turning point for them as they look to extend their stay in the top flight beyond just one season.

A trip to the Seagulls is far from an easy proposition these days, but it does look like a good time to face them. They're on a rare winless run in the league under Roberto De Zerbi, which stretches back five games to 24th September.

Despite that form and Thursday's trip to Ajax, Brighton will be heavy favourites and likely view Sunday's game as the ideal way to get back to winning ways.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Sheffield United on TV and online.

When is Brighton v Sheffield United?

Brighton v Sheffield United will take place on Sunday 12th November 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Brighton v Sheffield United kick-off time

Brighton v Sheffield United will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Brighton v Sheffield United on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Brighton v Sheffield United live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Brighton v Sheffield United on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Sussex and BBC Radio Sheffield.

BBC Radio Sussex and BBC Radio Sheffield are available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages - local restrictions will apply. You will not be able to listen to the game online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

How to watch Brighton v Sheffield United in the USA

You can watch Brighton v Sheffield United live on Peacock at 9am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

