But there is newfound optimism, albeit cautious, among the Red Devils support after a positive first summer under INEOS and their opening night victory against Fulham, which was secured by new signing Joshua Zirkzee's late winner.

There is excitement, too, in the Brighton ranks on the back of their eye-catching 3-0 victory over Everton last weekend.

New manager Fabian Hürzeler could barely have wished for a better debut as his team completely outclassed the Toffees at Goodison Park – with Kaoru Mitoma, Danny Welbeck and Simon Adingra in the goals.

Adding a win against Man Utd in his first home game would complete a dream start for the 31-year-old, but he will be wary of the dangers that the visitors pose.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Man Utd on TV and online.

Check out our ultimate Premier League 2024/25 fixtures planner, with all the information you need to kick start the season!

When is Brighton v Man Utd?

Brighton v Man Utd will take place on Saturday 24th August 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Brighton v Man Utd kick-off time

Brighton v Man Utd will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Brighton v Man Utd on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 11am.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Brighton v Man Utd online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Brighton v Man Utd on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Brighton v Man Utd odds

