To secure seventh place and a Europa Conference League spot, they will need to beat the Seagulls and hope that the Mags slip up away at Brentford.

That would boost Erik ten Hag's hopes of keeping the Man Utd job beyond the summer, but next weekend's FA Cup final against rivals Man City will surely be the deciding factor.

The Red Devils are likely to be out for some revenge as well, after they slumped to an embarrassing 3-1 defeat to Brighton at Old Trafford back in September.

Roberto De Zerbi's side have lost their way a little in the final months of the season, but can still clinch a third consecutive top-half finish in the Premier League, which would be a marker of just how far the South Coast club have come.

To do so, they'll need to hold off Bournemouth (behind them on goal difference, facing Chelsea) and Crystal Palace (two points back, facing Aston Villa) on Sunday.

When is Brighton v Man Utd?

Brighton v Man Utd will take place on Sunday 19th May 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Brighton v Man Utd kick-off time

Brighton v Man Utd will kick off at 4pm.

What TV channel is Brighton v Man Utd on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is Brighton v Man Utd available to live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Brighton v Man Utd on radio

You can listen to the match via the talkSPORT app.

Brighton v Man Utd will not be broadcast on talkSPORT 1 or talkSPORT 2 but will be available via the app.

How to watch Brighton v Man Utd in the USA

You can watch Brighton v Man Utd live on FuboTV OR Peacock at 11am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Brighton v Man Utd odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Brighton (11/10) Draw (3/1) Man Utd (2/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

