The high-flying Seagulls are bidding to reach the showpiece for the first time since 1983, when they were beaten by the Red Devils in a replay, which would cap off a brilliant season under Roberto De Zerbi, who replaced Graham Potter in the hot seat last September.

Premier League duo Brighton and Manchester United face off at Wembley with a place in the FA Cup final up for grabs.

It has been just five years since United last reached the FA Cup, when they lost to Chelsea, and Erik ten Hag is bidding to lead his side to a second domestic trophy after landing the Carabao Cup in February.

Incredibly, the two teams are meeting for the first time since the first weekend of the Premier League campaign when a Pascal Gross double was enough to ensure Alexis Mac Allister's own goal didn't prevent Brighton from leaving Old Trafford with all three points.

The Seagulls head into the crunch clash buoyed by last weekend's impressive victory at Chelsea, while United have had less time to prepare after crashing out of the Europa League with a 3-0 defeat at Sevilla on Thursday evening.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Brighton v Man Utd?

Brighton v Man Utd will take place on Sunday 23rd April 2023.

Brighton v Man Utd kick-off time

Brighton v Man Utd will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Brighton v Man Utd on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 4pm.

FA Cup games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Brighton v Man Utd online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Brighton v Man Utd on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Brighton v Man Utd odds

Brighton v Man Utd prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Brighton v Man Utd predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

