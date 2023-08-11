As well as being written off by most pundits, Luton are the bookies' favourites to suffer relegation straight back to the Championship, but a smart summer on the recruitment front should set Rob Edwards's squad on the right path to giving it a good crack at staying in the Premier League.

The big challenge for Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi is building on last season's club record sixth-place finish in the table now that Europa League football has been added to their schedule.

De Zerbi has to navigate the departure of Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool and potential exit of Moisés Caicedo, although the Seagulls have bolstered their ranks with the likes of experienced midfield pair James Milner and Mahmoud Dahoud, forward João Pedro and goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Luton on TV and online.

When is Brighton v Luton?

Brighton v Luton will take place on Saturday 12th August 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Brighton v Luton kick-off time

Brighton v Luton will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Brighton v Luton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Brighton v Luton online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Brighton v Luton on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Sussex, which is available on 104.5 FM (East and Mid Sussex), 104.8 FM (West Sussex), 95.3 FM (Brighton and Worthing), 95.0 FM (Newhaven), 95.1 FM (Horsham) & DAB digital (along the south coast from Bexhill to Bognor Regis).

Brighton v Luton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Brighton (1/3) Draw (9/2) Luton (8/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org.

