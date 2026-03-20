Brighton look to continue their recent resurgence when Liverpool visit the Amex Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime.

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The Seagulls have shrugged off their mid-season malaise and won three of their last four games, including a 1-0 win away at Sunderland last weekend, to pull themselves back into the race for the European spots.

Fabian Hurzeler's side may well be out for some revenge after losing twice at Anfield – 2-0 in the Premier League and 3-0 in the FA Cup – this term.

Liverpool ran out comfortable winners in both those games but head to the South Coast on the back of a two-game winless run in the league, having lost to Wolves and drawn with Spurs.

Pressure is building on Arne Slot, whose side have work to do in a tight battle for Champions League qualification.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Liverpool on TV and online.

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When is Brighton v Liverpool?

Brighton v Liverpool will take place on Saturday 21 March 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Brighton v Liverpool kick-off time

Brighton v Liverpool will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Brighton v Liverpool on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

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How to live stream Brighton v Liverpool online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is Brighton v Liverpool on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

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