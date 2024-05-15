Chelsea are hoping to finish in the top six to secure Europa League football for next season, otherwise there may be a place in the Europa Conference League if Manchester City beat Manchester United in the FA Cup final later this month.

Pochettino was under pressure a couple of months ago - however, Chelsea seem to be finding form behind their star man Cole Palmer, who has netted 24 goals and chipped in with 12 assists in all competitions.

Brighton, meanwhile, are 10th in the Premier League and have little to play for. Roberto De Zerbi's side have struggled to find the form of last season, and the Seagulls will aim to finish as high as possible before turning their attention to next campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Brighton v Chelsea?

Brighton v Chelsea will take place on Wednesday 15th May 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Brighton v Chelsea kick-off time

Brighton v Chelsea will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Brighton v Chelsea on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is Brighton v Chelsea available to live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Brighton v Chelsea on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

How to watch Brighton v Chelsea in the USA

You can watch Brighton v Chelsea live on Peacock at 2:45pm ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

