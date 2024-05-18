Eddie Howe's side must claim all three points in West London and hope the Blues are beaten by Bournemouth to clamber above Mauricio Pochettino's outfit, although a win at Brentford would be enough to secure seventh - and that would mean a place in the Conference League if Manchester City win the FA Cup.

It has been a challenging campaign for Brentford, but an uneventful final day is in store for Thomas Frank's side as they are playing for 15th or 16th place in the standings.

Ivan Toney's future has been the subject of speculation for a number of months, and the England striker could make his final appearance in a Bees shirt.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Brentford v Newcastle?

Brentford v Newcastle will take place on Sunday 19th May 2024.

Brentford v Newcastle kick-off time

Brentford v Newcastle will kick off at 4pm.

What TV channel is Brentford v Newcastle on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Brentford v Newcastle live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Brentford v Newcastle on radio

You can listen to live radio commentary on BBC Radio Newcastle.

BBC Radio Newcastle is available on DAB radio, Freeview and FM 95.4/96.0/103.7/104.4 MHz.

How to watch Brentford v Newcastle in the USA

You can watch Brentford v Newcastle live on Peacock at 11am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Brentford v Newcastle odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Brentford (19/10) Draw (29/10) Newcastle (6/5)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

