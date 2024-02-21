Wycombe are likely to start as favourites because they compete at a higher level of the English Football League pyramid, but the League One side are far from prolific on their travels and are winless in their last two matches.

Bradford have already claimed a third-tier scalp in this season's competition after knocking out Derby County in the third round, while Wycombe saw off a trio of Premier League Under-21 teams to seal their place in the last four.

A League One opponent will be waiting in the EFL Trophy final as the winners will face Blackpool or Peterborough at Wembley in April.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bradford v Wycombe on TV and online.

When is Bradford v Wycombe?

Bradford v Wycombe will take place on Wednesday 21st February 2024.

Bradford v Wycombe kick-off time

Bradford v Wycombe will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Bradford v Wycombe on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Bradford v Wycombe online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Bradford v Wycombe on radio

If you live in the local area you can listen to the match on BBC Radio Leeds, which is available on 92.4, 95.3, 102.7 and 103.9 FM, DAB radio and Freeview.

Bradford v Wycombe odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Bradford (17/10) Draw (5/2) Wycombe (29/20)*

