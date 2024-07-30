The meeting with League Two outfit Bradford represents Sunderland's sixth game in the build-up to the new Championship campaign, although Le Bris could name an entirely different team to the XI that started the 1-0 win against Blackpool last Saturday.

That's because he is likely to hold back his preferred XI for the final game on the Black Cats' pre-season schedule, a glamour tie with Ligue 1 giants Marseille at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, ahead of their league opener against Cardiff City the following weekend.

Bradford finished last season's League Two campaign with five wins in a row, but that hot streak was not enough to gatecrash the play-off party, and manager Graham Alexander will be eyeing a promotion push in his first full campaign in the Valley Parade dugout.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bradford v Sunderland on TV and online.

When is Bradford v Sunderland?

Bradford v Sunderland will take place on Tuesday 30th July 2024.

Bradford v Sunderland kick-off time

Bradford v Sunderland will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Bradford v Sunderland on?

Bradford v Sunderland will not be shown live on TV, but it will be available to watch live online.

How to live stream Bradford v Sunderland online

Fans in the UK will be able to tune in to Bradford v Sunderland on SAFC Live.

A one-off pass for the match on SAFC Live can be purchased for £7.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

