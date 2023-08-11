They have also been busy in the transfer window with the likes of attacker Justin Kluivert, promising left-back Milos Kerkez and Inter goalkeeper Ionuț Radu making the move to the south coast.

West Ham fans, meanwhile, have endured a frustrating summer since their continental success as the club have been slow to spend the £105million brought in from the sale of club captain Declan Rice to Arsenal.

David Moyes is under pressure to improve on last season's underwhelming 14th-place finish in the Premier League, but a couple of hefty defeats to Rennes and Bayer Leverkusen in their most recent pre-season fixtures suggests it could be another challenging campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bournemouth v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Bournemouth v West Ham?

Bournemouth v West Ham will take place on Saturday 12th August 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Bournemouth v West Ham kick-off time

Bournemouth v West Ham will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Bournemouth v West Ham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Bournemouth v West Ham online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Bournemouth v West Ham on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Bournemouth v West Ham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Bournemouth (17/10) Draw (12/5) West Ham (31/20)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

