Liverpool have had a decent start to the campaign, with Klopp's men currently fourth in the Premier League and just three points off Tottenham at the top of the table, while the Reds also top their Europa League group.

The Merseysiders will be hoping to challenge on all four fronts this season. Meanwhile, Bournemouth's target will be to simply stay in the Premier League.

The Cherries, who finished 15th last campaign, are currently one spot above the relegation zone. Andoni Iraola's side secured their first league win of the season on Saturday as they beat Burnley 2-1 at the Vitality Stadium.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bournemouth v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Bournemouth v Liverpool?

Bournemouth v Liverpool will take place on Wednesday 1st November 2023.

Bournemouth v Liverpool kick-off time

Bournemouth v Liverpool will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Bournemouth v Liverpool on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

How to live stream Bournemouth v Liverpool online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

How to listen to Bournemouth v Liverpool on the radio

This match is available to listen to on talkSPORT.

Bournemouth v Liverpool odds

