Bournemouth host Leeds United at the Vitality Stadium on Wednesday evening in a game that will have an impact in both halves of the Premier League.

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The Whites have pulled eight points clear of the relegation zone after back-to-back victories and another win on the South Coast would be a massive step toward survival.

With an FA Cup semi-final against Man City to come on the weekend, Daniel Farke faces some interesting selection dilemmas ahead of the game at the Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth are in a race of their own as they push for European football and could climb to sixth with a victory on Wednesday evening.

The Cherries left it late to beat Newcastle on Saturday in a result that suggests Andoni Iraola's impending exit is not going to derail their season.7

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bournemouth v Leeds on TV and online.

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When is Bournemouth v Leeds?

Bournemouth v Leeds will take place on Wednesday 22 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Bournemouth v Leeds kick-off time

Bournemouth v Leeds will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Bournemouth v Leeds on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

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How to live stream Bournemouth v Leeds online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Bournemouth v Leeds on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

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