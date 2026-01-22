Celtic are in Bologna on Thursday evening, aiming to move one step closer to the knockout stages of the Europa League.

Ad

With two rounds of League Phase fixtures remaining, the Hoops still have work to do to finish in the top 24 spots and qualify for the play-off round.

The Old Firm side have won three from three and have scored seven times without conceding since Martin O'Neill returned to the dugout.

Bologna look to have their place in the knockout stages sewn up but are hunting a top-eight finish, which would mean passage straight to the last 16.

The Serie A outfit have gone off the boil since the last round of Europa League fixtures in December, winning just two of their last nine games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bologna v Celtic on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Bologna v Celtic?

Bologna v Celtic will take place on Thursday 22nd January 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Bologna v Celtic kick-off time

Bologna v Celtic will kick off at 5:45pm.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

What TV channel is Bologna v Celtic on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 5pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Bologna v Celtic online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Bologna v Celtic on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Sports Extra or BBC Radio Scotland Extra.

BBC Radio Scotland Extra and BBC Radio Sports Extra are available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to both stations online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Bologna v Celtic odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Bologna (8/15) Draw (10/3) Celtic (5/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.