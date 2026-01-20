Manchester City will be looking to bounce back from their derby defeat when they travel to the Arctic Circle to face Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola admitted his side were outplayed by rivals Man Utd on Saturday and will want to see an instant response from his team in Norway.

Man City are fourth in the League Phase table, meaning a win would tighten their grip on a place in the last 16.

Bodo/Glimt's hopes of reaching the knockout stages are hanging by a thread and would be dashed completely by a defeat on Tuesday night.

The hosts are yet to win a game in the Champions League in 2025/26 but did battle for a draw away at Borussia Dortmund last time out.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bodo/Glimt v Man City on TV and online.

When is Bodo/Glimt v Man City?

Bodo/Glimt v Man City will take place on Tuesday 20th January 2026.

Bodo/Glimt v Man City kick-off time

Bodo/Glimt v Man City will kick off at 5pm.

What TV channel is Bodo/Glimt v Man City on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 5pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Bodo/Glimt v Man City online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Bodo/Glimt v Man City on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT 2.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

