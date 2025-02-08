Tuesday night's defeat to QPR was the fourth loss in their last five games, but they will be keen to respond this weekend and live up to their rich FA Cup history.

They have lifted the famous trophy six times in total and reached the quarter-finals as a second-tier club two years ago.

Andreas Weimann earned them a narrow victory away at Middlesbrough in the last round, and now they go in search of a Premier League scalp.

Wolves, meanwhile, will head to the North West with renewed confidence after beating West Midlands rivals Aston Villa 2-1 at the weekend.

That vital victory ended a run of four straight defeats in the Premier League and has lifted Vítor Pereira's side out of the relegation zone.

The visitors, who are themselves four-time winners of the FA Cup, have already swatted aside a Championship play-off chaser in this year's competition, beating Bristol City 2-1 at Ashton Gate last month, and will hope to do the same at Ewood Park on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Blackburn v Wolves on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Blackburn v Wolves?

Blackburn v Wolves will take place on Sunday 9th February 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Blackburn v Wolves kick-off time

Blackburn v Wolves will kick off at 12:30pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is Blackburn v Wolves on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC iPlayer, via the red button, from 12:20pm.

How to live stream Blackburn v Wolves online

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Blackburn v Wolves on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Advertisement Blackburn v Wolves odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Blackburn (4/1) Draw (27/10) Wolves (7/10)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.