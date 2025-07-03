It has been an up-and-down year for Belgium, who have suffered some disastrous defeats and secured a few famous victories. What they need now is some consistency.

Italy head to Switzerland on the back of an impressive recent run, during which they showed they can mix it with some of Europe's best, but they are an unpredictable side that could be boom or bust as they look to get out of the groups for the first time since 2013.

Le Azzurre may be out for some revenge on Thursday after a defeat to Belgium confirmed an early exit at the last Euros.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Belgium v Italy on TV and online.

When is Belgium v Italy?

Belgium v Italy will take place on Thursday 3rd July 2025.

Belgium v Italy kick-off time

Belgium v Italy will kick off at 5pm.

What TV channel is Belgium v Italy on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Two from 4:30pm.

Euro 2025 games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Belgium v Italy online

You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Is Belgium v Italy on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game.

