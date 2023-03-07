Bayern won in Paris last month thanks to Kingsley Coman's strike in a replica of the 2020 Champions League final between these two sides.

Bayern Munich and PSG face off on Wednesday night in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie, with the Germans boasting a 1-0 lead.

Julian Nagelsmann's men will be confident of booking their place in the Champions League quarter-finals with Bayern yet to lose at home this season.

PSG, who will be without Neymar for the rest of the season with the Brazilian needing ankle surgery, are flying in Ligue 1, however, it's well known they're after Champions League success.

They boast an eight-point lead on Marseille at the top of the league and they come into this on the back of their 4-2 win against Nantes in Paris, with both Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe getting on the scoresheet.

When is Bayern Munich v PSG?

Bayern Munich v PSG will take place on Wednesday 8th March 2023.

Bayern Munich v PSG kick-off time

Bayern Munich v PSG will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Bayern Munich v PSG on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Bayern Munich v PSG online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Bayern Munich v PSG on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Bayern Munich v PSG odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Bayern Munich (5/6) Draw (10/3) PSG (13/5)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Bayern Munich v PSG prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Bayern Munich v PSG predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

