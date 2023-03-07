European success has been the long-term goal for PSG, however, they're yet to achieve it. The closest they came was against Bayern in the 2020 Champions League final, however, the German side ran out 1-0 winners.

PSG must overturn a 1-0 deficit against Bayern Munich on Wednesday night if the French side are to keep their Champions League dream alive.

The first leg of their last 16 tie finished with the same scoreline and scorer, with Kingsley Coman netting the only goal in both games.

PSG, who will be without Neymar for the rest of the season due to ankle surgery, have an eight point lead at the top of Ligue 1 after 25 games and all of their attention will be on booking their place in the Champions League quarter-finals. The pressure will mount on PSG boss Christophe Galtier if his side are knocked out on Wednesday.

Bayern are top of the Bundesliga on goal difference ahead of Borussia Dortmund and they come into this on the back of their 2-1 win at Stuttgart on Saturday. The six-time European Cup/Champions League winners are unbeaten at home this season and they'll be hopeful of that run continuing.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Bayern Munich v PSG.

When is Bayern Munich v PSG?

Bayern Munich v PSG will kick off at 8pm on Wednesday 8th March 2023.

Bayern Munich v PSG team news

Bayern Munich predicted line-up: Sommer; Stanisic, Upamecano, De Ligt; Coman, Kimmich, Goretzka, Davies; Sane, Musiala, Choupo-Moting.

PSG predicted line-up: Donnarumma; Pereira, Marquinhos, Ramos; Hakimi, Ruiz, Verratti, Vitinha, Mendes; Messi, Mbappe.

Bayern Munich v PSG prediction

PSG will be without Neymar but they can still rely on Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe on Wednesday. They need to attack and score at least one in Munich if they are to book their place in the quarter-finals.

However, Bayern's home form is brilliant and the German side might edge a high-scoring affair, with Nagelsmann able to call upon a plethora of quality attacking options.

Our prediction: Bayern Munich 3-2 PSG (16/1 at bet365)

Bayern Munich v PSG odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Bayern Munich (5/6) Draw (10/3) PSG (13/5)*

