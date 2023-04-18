City dominated against the German giants in the first leg of their quarter-final last week, with Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland netting in a 3-0 win at the Etihad to give the Premier League champions a commanding lead heading into the second leg in Munich.

Manchester City travel to Bayern Munich on Wednesday night with Pep Guardiola's men set to book their place in the Champions League semi-finals.

Their demolition in Manchester led to heated confrontations in the Bayern dressing room after the final whistle, with Sadio Mane allegedly striking Leroy Sane in the face.

City are eyeing a treble this season, with Guardiola's men hoping to retain their Premier League title ahead of Arsenal, as well as lifting the FA Cup and the elusive Champions League.

Bayern are having a sub-par season by their incredibly high standards and they need a miracle to overturn their three-goal deficit against City. Thomas Tuchel's men aren't even guaranteed to win the Bundesliga title like they have done for the last 10 years, with Bayern just two points ahead of Bayern after 28 games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bayern Munich v Man City on TV and online.

When is Bayern Munich v Man City?

Bayern Munich v Man City will take place on Wednesday 19th April 2023.

Bayern Munich v Man City kick-off time

Bayern Munich v Man City will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Bayern Munich v Man City on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Bayern Munich v Man City online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Bayern Munich v Man City on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Bayern Munich v Man City odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Bayern Munich (7/4) Draw (14/5) Man City (11/8)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bayern Munich v Man City prediction

