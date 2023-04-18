Pep Guardiola's side dominated against the Bundesliga side in the first leg of their quarter-final last week, with Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland all getting on the scoresheet at the Etihad.

Manchester City look set to book their place in the Champions League semi-finals for the fourth time in the club's history as they take their 3-0 advantage to Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.

The Premier League champions take their commanding lead heading into the second leg in Munich and they're also fighting on two other fronts this season.

Guardiola's men could pull off the treble of winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League. The latter is their main aim and City need to overtake Arsenal if they are to retain their Premier League crown.

Bayern face a battle with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga title race, with Thomas Tuchel's side, who have won the title for the last 10 years, sitting just two points ahead of their rivals.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Bayern Munich v Man City.

When is Bayern Munich v Man City?

Bayern Munich v Man City will kick off at 8pm on Wednesday 19th April 2023.

Bayern Munich v Man City team news

Bayern Munich predicted line-up: Sommer; Pavard, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Gnabry, Musiala, Coman; Choupo-Moting.

Man City predicted line-up: Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Ake; Stones, Rodri; Silva, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland.

Bayern Munich v Man City prediction

Manchester City don't need to win at Bayern Munich, but it's hard to see anything but another victory for the Premier League side.

Bayern need to throw bodies forward and attack City, which will leave plenty of space for Erling Haaland and co to exploit.

Our prediction: Bayern Munich 1-2 Man City (17/2 at bet365)

Bayern Munich v Man City odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Bayern Munich (7/4) Draw (14/5) Man City (11/8)*

