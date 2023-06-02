The Spanish champions - bidding to win the continental trophy for the second time in their history - booked their place in the Eindhoven finale by beating WSL winners Chelsea over two legs in the semi-finals.

Barcelona and Wolfsburg are set to slug it out in a thrilling conclusion to the Women's Champions League.

England star Lucy Bronze is in contention to play after recovering from knee surgery while Lionesses team-mate Keira Walsh could also feature for Barcelona.

Wolfsburg, who have won four of their previous five meetings with Barcelona, needed extra time against Arsenal in the last-four stage to punch their ticket to the Women's Champions League final.

Poland international Ewa Pajor has been crucial to the German club's progress with a tournament-leading eight goals and she will be looking to add to her tally in the biggest game of the season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Barcelona v Wolfsburg on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Barcelona v Wolfsburg?

Barcelona v Wolfsburg will take place on Saturday 3rd June 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Barcelona v Wolfsburg kick-off time

Barcelona v Wolfsburg will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Barcelona v Wolfsburg on?

You can watch the Women's Champions League final on DAZN. You can subscribe to DAZN on the DAZN website, and there are three plans to choose from: the Monthly Saver which will set you back £9.99 per month, the Flexible Pass which is £19.99 per month and allows you to pay monthly and cancel with 30 days' notice, and the Annual Super Saver which is £99 upfront for the whole year.

The match is also free to watch on the DAZN Women's Champions League YouTube channel.

How to live stream Barcelona v Wolfsburg online

You can also live stream the match via DAZN or the DAZN Women's Champions League YouTube channel on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Barcelona v Wolfsburg on radio

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for live radio coverage in the UK.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Barcelona v Wolfsburg odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Barcelona (2/5) Draw (4/1) Wolfsburg (6/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.