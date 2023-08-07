With the Nou Camp renovation underway, the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys – Barca's temporary home – will be the venue, and Spurs' eighth-place finish last term means it will be their last European trip for some time.

Their opponents beat out Real Madrid to the title last season and will be searching for another under Xavi's watchful eye in 2023/24.

With the start of both the Premier League and LaLiga so close, neither manager will want to risk their key men for too long - but there is no better way to head into the new campaign than with a win.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Barcelona v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Barcelona v Tottenham?

Barcelona v Tottenham will take place on Tuesday 8th August 2023.

Barcelona v Tottenham kick-off time

Barcelona v Tottenham will kick off at 7pm.

What TV channel is Barcelona v Tottenham on?

Barcelona v Tottenham will not be shown live on TV, but it will be available to watch live online. Check out the details below.

How to live stream Barcelona v Tottenham online

Fans in the UK will be able to tune in to Barcelona v Tottenham on SpursPlay.

SpursPlay requires a subscription, which costs £45 for 12 months – reduced to £35 for Season Ticket Holders and One Hotspur Members.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

Barcelona v Tottenham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Barcelona (TBC) Draw (TBC) Tottenham (TBC)*

