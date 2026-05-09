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What channel is Barcelona v Real Madrid El Clasico on? UK TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time
Check out how to watch Barcelona v Real Madrid in La Liga, including TV channel, live stream coverage and kick-off time.
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Published: Saturday, 9 May 2026 at 10:00 am
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