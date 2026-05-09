Sunday could be another famous night at the Nou Camp as Barcelona bid to win the La Liga title against El Clásico rivals Real Madrid.

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The hosts take an 11-point lead into the weekend, which means they only need to avoid defeat against Los Blancos to clinch a 29th Spanish title.

But in front of a packed-out Nou Camp, Hansi Flick's side will want to get the job done in style and claim another derby triumph.

Real Madrid must win to keep their slim hopes of catching Barcelona alive and make the trip to the Catalan capital on the back of a four-game unbeaten run in La Liga.

Two star-studded sides meet for the latest chapter in their storied rivalry. UK viewers can tune in to get their El Clásico fill – and see how some potential England World Cup stars are getting on.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Barcelona v Real Madrid on TV and online.

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When is Barcelona v Real Madrid?

Barcelona v Real Madrid will take place on Sunday 8 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Barcelona v Real Madrid kick-off time

Barcelona v Real Madrid will kick off at 8pm.

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What TV channel is Barcelona v Real Madrid on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 1.

Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online.

How to live stream Barcelona v Real Madrid online

You can watch the match on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

Is Barcelona v Real Madrid on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game.

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