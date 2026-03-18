Newcastle United travel to one of European football's great amphitheatres, the Nou Camp, to face Barcelona with their Champions League last 16 tie in the balance.

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The Mags were denied a first-leg victory at St James' Park last week, and their first victory over the Catalan club, by Lamine Yamal's stoppage-time penalty.

Even so, Eddie Howe's side will make the trip to Spain confident that they can qualify for the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time in their history.

The odds are still against the visitors. Barcelona have lost just once at the Nou Camp all season, a 2-1 defeat to PSG in the League Phase, and have won their other 20 home games in all competitions.

When the Mags returned to the European stage, it is nights like this that the Toon Army will have been dreaming of.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Barcelona v Newcastle on TV and online.

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When is Barcelona v Newcastle?

Barcelona v Newcastle will take place on Wednesday 18 March 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Barcelona v Newcastle kick-off time

Barcelona v Newcastle will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Barcelona v Newcastle on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

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How to live stream Barcelona v Newcastle online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is Barcelona v Newcastle on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT and BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

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