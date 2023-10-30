French sports newspaper L'Équipe instituted the award in 1956, and it remains the barometer of which player stands above the rest in the global football consensus.

Karim Benzema is the current men's holder after lifting his maiden gong last year, while Lionel Messi boasts the record for most Ballon d'Or main prizes - with an astonishing seven to his name between 2009 and 2021.

The Ballon d'Or Féminin has been won by Alexia Putellas in two of the opening four editions of the women's award. She won't be in the running here, but her World Cup winning teammates are firmly in contention.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Ballon d'Or 2023 ceremony.

When is the Ballon d'Or 2023?

The Ballon d'Or 2023 ceremony will take place on Monday 30th October 2023.

It will begin at approximately 8pm UK time.

How to watch the Ballon d'Or 2023 on TV and live stream

The Ballon d'Or ceremony will be shown live on L'Équipe's YouTube channel for free with coverage of the whole ceremony.

It will also be shown live on BBC Red Button, TNT Sports 2 and discovery+ - so you have plenty of options to tune in.

Who will win the Ballon d'Or 2023?

The men's award is a one-horse race. The gong will almost certainly be placed on Lionel Messi's mantlepiece by the end of the evening.

The Argentina superstar lifted the World Cup with Argentina and tore up Ligue 1 with PSG during the period being judged for this year's award.

His inevitable success is not without slight discontent, however. The form of Erling Haaland, who obliterated the Premier League's single-season goal record at the first attempt, places him second in the running, with the rest of the pack barely out of the gates.

The women's award looks set to be won by a Spanish superstar following their World Cup triumph this summer. Aitana Bonmatí is being tipped for the prize, while Olga Carmona is also in contention.

England goalkeeper Mary Earps and Australia star Sam Kerr are the top contenders outside of the Spanish contingent.

