Teams will be selected on Draft Night ahead of the start of the competition, with plenty of intrigue as to who will make the cut for each side.

More details will be released as the big day approaches, but we have the essentials locked in below.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about the Baller League Draft 2025 including the date, time and how to watch it all live on TV.

When is the Baller League Draft 2025?

The Baller League Draft 2025 takes place on Monday 10th March 2025.

The league was initially slated to start on Monday 3rd March, but a teaser trailer posted to the official Baller League UK account confirmed the finalised date and time.

What time is the Baller League Draft 2025?

The Baller League Draft 2025 will begin at 6:30pm UK time.

How to watch Baller League Draft 2025 on TV and live stream

The Baller League Draft 2025 will be broadcast on the Baller League UK YouTube Channel and Twitch.

Fans can watch the drama unfold on a range of devices, including smart TVs, phones, tablets and laptops.

