Tottenham, who beat AZ Alkmaar 1-0 last October, finished fourth in the Europa League league phase after winning five of their eight outings but they find themselves 13th in the Premier League and 14 points off the top four with 11 matches remaining.

Spurs are also out of the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, meaning the pressure is on Postecoglou after claiming he always wins a trophy in his second season with a club.

AZ Alkmaar, who are fighting to finish in the top four in the Eredivisie, scraped through to the play-offs before beating Galatasaray 6-3 over two legs to set up the Spurs clash.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch AZ Alkmaar v Tottenham on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is AZ Alkmaar v Tottenham?

AZ Alkmaar v Tottenham will take place on Thursday 6th March 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

AZ Alkmaar v Tottenham kick-off time

AZ Alkmaar v Tottenham will kick off at 5:45pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is AZ Alkmaar v Tottenham on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 3 from 5pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream AZ Alkmaar v Tottenham online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Advertisement AZ Alkmaar v Tottenham odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: AZ Alkmaar (12/5) Draw (11/4) Tottenham (1/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.